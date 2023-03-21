Honduras loses a soccer player at the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Bad news arrives Sub-20 selection from Honduras. One of its players will not be able to participate in the World Cup of the aforementioned category in which it will be held Indonesia From May 20th to June 11th of the current 2023.
LA PRENSA newspaper Teach that right side Jason Contreras, The player who is part of marathonwill be low in the Honduras national team for the World Cup to be held in Asia.
Contreras himself confirmed the news of losing the Copa del Rey world under 20 years old Because he suffered one of the injuries that soccer players fear, we refer to it Cruciate ligament.
The injury Jason suffered occurred on March 4 in a 0-0 tie between Life and the marathon in Olanchito.
As a result, the defender will undergo surgery over the next few days and rest time is estimated at approx six months.
Jason Contreras It started undisputed with Honduras CONCACAF U-20 World Cup held in San Pedro Sula and scored the winning goal in the 1-0 win over Costa Rica in the group stage from a penalty kick.
from here, Louis Alvarado, DT from the compact Alcatracho, must find a replacement. He even called up the winger for a mini-tournament this week but in the end the player wouldn’t be able to be there.
he Indonesia U-20 World Cup Just over two months from the start, it will be From May 20th to June 11th, The group draw will take place next Friday, March 31 in Bali.
Honduras team in pot 3 with countries like Nigeria, Fiji, Uzbekistan, Japan and Iran.
The 24 teams will be drawn into six groups of four, with the two best teams in each group qualifying, while the four best third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout round of the round of 16.
