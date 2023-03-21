Honduras loses a soccer player at the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia

Bad news arrives Sub-20 selection from Honduras. One of its players will not be able to participate in the World Cup of the aforementioned category in which it will be held Indonesia From May 20th to June 11th of the current 2023.

LA PRENSA newspaper Teach that right side Jason Contreras, The player who is part of marathonwill be low in the Honduras national team for the World Cup to be held in Asia.

Contreras himself confirmed the news of losing the Copa del Rey world under 20 years old Because he suffered one of the injuries that soccer players fear, we refer to it Cruciate ligament.

The injury Jason suffered occurred on March 4 in a 0-0 tie between Life and the marathon in Olanchito.