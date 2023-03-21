March 22, 2023

The heavy artillery arrives and Honduras completes itself in Los Angeles before the friendly match against El Salvador

2023-03-20

the Honduras national team It is completed in Angels Before he measures himself for what he looks like savior This wednesday in BMO Stadium City of Angelina.

led ones Diego Vasquez who act in National League This morning they left for Gringo country to undergo discipline and focus on the target.

Little by little, the heavy artillery of the Honduran crew arrives. Access Daniel Maldonado who has been living in the area since he played for the Los Angeles team of the MLS.

In addition, the Minnesota United midfielders, Kervin Arriaga And Joseph Rosales As well as the striker of the French Prestois Stadium, Albert Ellis.

The national team’s coaching staff is just awaiting his arrival at the Focus Hotel for the midfielder from Féhervar FC from Hungary, Debbie Flores As well as the arrival of the attackers Rommel Kyoto And Anthony Lozanowho play for CF Montreal and Cadiz from Canada and Spain, respectively.

Honduras And savedThey bumped into the city of Los Angeles this Wednesday at 9:00 PM (Honduras time). After the game, the “H” will fly to Toronto, Canadato meet the Canadians on Tuesday the 28th of this month to The League of NationsThe match is agreed upon at six o’clock in the evening national time.

See also  Diego Vazquez was excited about the CONCACAF League: 'Motagua showed that he is a bartender and that he knows how to play these tournaments' - Ten

