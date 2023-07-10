July 10, 2023

Maldonado’s HR sealed the Astros’ victory over the Mariners

Cassandra Curtis July 10, 2023

HOUSTON – Martin Maldonado hits a tiebreaker homer in the eighth and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Saturday.

The game was tied at 2 with one out in the eighth when Maldonado hit an Andres Munoz (2-2) slider 371 feet over the wall in left field to give the Astros the lead.

The Mariners missed an opportunity to take the lead in the top of the inning when Hector Neres (5-2) struggled with a hold. T France hit a lead in the second game and France moved up to second on a wild pitch. Neres walked Teoscar Hernandez and Eugenio Suarez loaded the bases.

But he overcame the quagmire by pinch-hitting Cal Raleigh on three pitches and retired Mike Ford narrowly before Jose Caballero struck out to end the inning.

Neris screamed and hit her chest with her fist before leaving the mound to massive applause. Ryan Pressly walked Julio Rodriguez with two outs in the ninth, but he flied France for his 20th save.

For the Mariners, Dominican Julio Rodriguez goes 4-0 and Tuscar Hernandez goes 3-1 in one run. Panamanian Jose Caballero 4-2 with a run scored and an RBI.

For the Astros, Honduras Mauricio Dupont 4-0. Dominican Jeremy Peña 3-1 in one set, Jaener Diaz 3-0. Cuban Jose Abeo 3-0. Puerto Rico’s Martin Maldonado is 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI.

See also  Honduras, with Marinacci in starting 11, defeats Olympique Dominican Republic and start 2023 on the right foot

