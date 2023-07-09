July 9, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Senga, Cobb and Lopez are among the alternatives intended for the all-star game

Senga, Cobb and Lopez are among the alternatives intended for the all-star game

Cassandra Curtis July 9, 2023 1 min read

SEATTLE — The Mets’ Kodai Senga and Alex Cobb of the Giants and Phillies’ Craig Kimbrel and Corbin Burnes of the Brewers joined the National League All-Star squad on Saturday, replacing pitchers who will not be active in the game on Tuesday.

Venezuelan Pablo Lopez of the Twins joined the MLS roster and became an All-Star alongside player traded last summer, Luis Aries from the Marlins.

Bruce Elder and Atlanta player Spencer Stryder will not see any action in the game, as will Cubs player Marcus Stroman and Milwaukee’s Devin Williams.

Yankees player, Aaron Judge; Angels outfielder Mike Trout. The gunman, Jordan Alvarez, is from Houston. left-handed Shane McClanahan of Tampa; Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw; And Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson has already been ruled out for the week with injuries. Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clasie decided to sit out the game due to the imminent birth of his son.

The previously announced replacements include quarterback Julio Rodriguez and right fielder George Kirby, both from Seattle. Tampa Bay shortstop Wonder Franco; Houston player Kyle Tucker. closest Carlos Estevez of the Angels; closer David Bednar, Pittsburgh; and player Geraldo Perdomo from Arizona State.

See also  Andrés Lillini Offered Robin Omar Romano To Be The DT Of Pumas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

At the age of 19, Chorio is leaps and bounds in the MIL

July 9, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Stanton hits two HRs as the Yankees beat the Cubs

July 9, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Checo Pérez extends his crunch and gets eliminated in Q1; will start 16

July 8, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

A young man ends up in the operating room after trying a cosmetic trick on TikTok

July 9, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

What happens if I stay in the US for more than six months on a tourist visa?

July 9, 2023 Winston Hale
4 min read

Common mistakes to avoid when trying to save on gas

July 9, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“The Iron Lady” conquers the catwalk at the Juarez Fair

July 9, 2023 Lane Skeldon