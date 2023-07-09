Senga, Cobb and Lopez are among the alternatives intended for the all-star game

SEATTLE — The Mets’ Kodai Senga and Alex Cobb of the Giants and Phillies’ Craig Kimbrel and Corbin Burnes of the Brewers joined the National League All-Star squad on Saturday, replacing pitchers who will not be active in the game on Tuesday.
Venezuelan Pablo Lopez of the Twins joined the MLS roster and became an All-Star alongside player traded last summer, Luis Aries from the Marlins.
Bruce Elder and Atlanta player Spencer Stryder will not see any action in the game, as will Cubs player Marcus Stroman and Milwaukee’s Devin Williams.
Yankees player, Aaron Judge; Angels outfielder Mike Trout. The gunman, Jordan Alvarez, is from Houston. left-handed Shane McClanahan of Tampa; Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw; And Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson has already been ruled out for the week with injuries. Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clasie decided to sit out the game due to the imminent birth of his son.
The previously announced replacements include quarterback Julio Rodriguez and right fielder George Kirby, both from Seattle. Tampa Bay shortstop Wonder Franco; Houston player Kyle Tucker. closest Carlos Estevez of the Angels; closer David Bednar, Pittsburgh; and player Geraldo Perdomo from Arizona State.
