July 17, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Summary of the match between Santos and Sporting Gijon (1-2). Objectives

Summary of the match between Santos and Sporting Gijon (1-2). Objectives

Cassandra Curtis July 17, 2023 2 min read

Sports Gijonof the second division of Spanish football, surpassed this Sunday by a difference 1-2 to Santos Laguna In the first of three friendlies he will play this summer in Mexico.

The Serbian scored the goals of the Asturian national team Oroch Durdevic In the 6th minute and Gaspar Campos Ansu in 47. By St. Lagoon Argentine opponent Juan Brunetta 9 minutes from the end of the regulation time.

Too early Fran Villalba was stunned the languageYes Through his defense b Dordevic filter pass At the height of the penalty kick. he Serbian was resolved without problems and in a dry manner before the goalkeeper exits Gibran to Judd.

despite of Several substitutions were made early in the second halfthe team is led by Asturian Miguel Angel Ramirez It didn’t take long for the difference to increase.

He did it thanks to a right cross Danny Koebo that Gaspar issued Inside the small area after just two minutes from starting the game.

The local population felt a blow. And only until the 81st minute did they manage to close the gap. Brunetta took advantage of the rebound that left him ahead To aim it shot at the goalkeeper.

match between St. Lagoon And Sports Gijon It was the second of seven You will support the Spanish teams in Mexican territory during this summer.

hours ago Guadalajarathe most popular team in Mexican football, beat Athletic Bilbao 4-2 on penalties.

Spanish clubs in Mexico

The series of matches will continue next Wednesday. Sporting will visit atlas And Athlete to Necaxa.

See also  A fan mistook Bonucci for Wembley's security

Sunday La Paz Athleticfrom the League Expansion, you will receive Gijónwhich will complete its third participation in this tour.

Real Oviedo will play twice. On July 24, he will visit Pachuca Three days later Tlaxcala Clubfrom the periodic expansion.

by August 2 Atletico Madrid It will be measured real community in monterey. And Real Betis You will collide Seville in Guadalajara.

league The Spaniards planned this series of matches as part of a strategy to interest the Mexican fans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Orioles sweep the Marlins to move inside the Rays game

July 17, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Alcaraz completely controls the third set and wins it 6-1, to take advantage of two sets to one

July 16, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Good show for Heaney guiding Rangers on Guardians

July 16, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

What are and how to send hidden WhatsApp stickers | data

July 17, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Nearly half of Americans use their credit card to make purchases beyond their means

July 17, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

How did Amazon start in 1994 when Bezos started selling online

July 17, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Actress Dianlis Brito meets her brother in Punta Cana after 11 years without seeing each other

July 17, 2023 Lane Skeldon