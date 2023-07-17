Jaime Lozano confirms his absence from the Mexican national team and his message for the return of Reinaldo Rueda to Honduras.

2023-07-17

After being humiliated in the League of Nations v United Statetrainer Jaime Lozano He came to the Mexican national team to try and reverse the situation in the 2023 Gold Cup and managed to win the title.

The Aztecs lifted the crown for the ninth time thanks to Jimmy’s management in less than a month. However, his future is uncertain because from now on he is free. His contract was only for competition play and the federation will now have to decide whether to sign a new bond or choose another DT. “I had to come to a not-so-good moment, but when you trust people, you prepare, that was a great opportunity for us, but if he (the champion) hadn’t come out, I would have thought the same,” he said. Galore After he was the champion of the tournament in the press conference.

The technician also resumed the operation, similar to what he commented on Guillermo Ochoa And Panama It’s an example of long-term work, but he noted that he’s no longer attached to “Tri” from tonight. “From now on I am free. We Mexicans do not believe much in this process, but even after losing the final you have to value other things, and I value that very much for the Panamanian team. If we trust more in this process, the results will be enormous… A decision will have to be made and I will always be ready for it.