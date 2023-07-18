Cristiano Ronaldo replied when asked if he would go to play in the United States with Messi

2023-07-17
Cristiano Ronaldo Nothing is ever saved and when he speaks he always leaves many addresses. The Portuguese crack occurred after the heavy defeat it had suffered Victory conceded in a friendly match against him Celtic Vigo 5-0.
The striker sparked controversy with his recent interview, in which he confirmed that the league Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was better than United State. CR7 He expressed his confidence in the level of this competition during a press conference.
Ronaldo forcefully stated: “The Saudi League is better than the American League. I am 100% sure that I will not return to any European club. I led the way to the Saudi League… Now all the players come here.”
These statements sparked different reactions in the football world, as the player was a prominent figure in top-level clubs in Europe, such as Manchester Unitedhe real madrid and the Juventus.
The Portuguese soccer player joined the Victory In the year 2022 after going through Manchester UnitedSince then, they have left an important imprint in the Saudi League, although they failed to lift any titles.
But his comments on the Saudi League sparked controversy, especially given that MLS Gaining recognition and attracting big-name players in recent years, such as Lionel Messi.
The rivalry between the Saudi League and MLS Is an interesting topic for football fans, and remarks Cristiano Ronaldo They are sure to spark more debate as to which of the two contests really excels.
After all he said, he confirmed that he would never play in Europe again. “I will not return to European football, the door is completely closed. I am 38 years old, and European football has also lost a lot of quality… The only good thing is the Premier League, it is far ahead of all the other leagues.”
