Cristiano Ronaldo replied when asked if he would go to play in the United States with Messi

2023-07-17

Cristiano Ronaldo Nothing is ever saved and when he speaks he always leaves many addresses. The Portuguese crack occurred after the heavy defeat it had suffered Victory conceded in a friendly match against him Celtic Vigo 5-0.

SEE MORE: Luis Suarez’ emphatic response to Messi’s request to sign for Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami

The striker sparked controversy with his recent interview, in which he confirmed that the league Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was better than United State. CR7 He expressed his confidence in the level of this competition during a press conference.

Ronaldo forcefully stated: “The Saudi League is better than the American League. I am 100% sure that I will not return to any European club. I led the way to the Saudi League… Now all the players come here.”