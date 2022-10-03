Unmissable: This is the gem of Juanver Quintero’s free kick goal for River Plate

It seems that Juan Fernando Quintero was not satisfied with what he did midweek when he scored an Olympic goal in Argentina and now during the 22nd round of the Pro League, He decided to show his best shots from long distances, noting that the quality of his left leg punch was still intact. And if he is lucky with injuries, in the future operations of the Colombian team, he can contribute his football to the national team.

The brilliant creative midfielder who wore the No. 10 shirt on Sunday evening – October 2 paved the way for River Plate’s victory over Argentinos Juniors as a visitor, after receiving in the 66th minute of the match a free kick foul for his team. About 30 meters from the goal defended by Federico Lanzlotta.

The Colombian, as always, confident in his punches, took the ball and put it on the mark indicated by the central referee. After the whistle that indicated his ability to kick, he did not hesitate for a moment to hit the local team goalkeeper’s pole, who was another spectator the true gem of Quintero, who nailed his caption in the farthest corner of the hallwayIt remains one of the most beautiful goals in world football during the first weekend of October.

Quintero’s superb goal opened the match against River Plate, who was in need of points and managed to get three points after Lucas Beltran in the 69th minute, and Agustin Pallavicino in the 80th minute completed a ‘cross’ win, which is already sixth. Championship, seven points behind their main rival, Boca Juniors, who are close to the title on several dates and in match after match with Atletico Tucuman and Racing de Avellaneda.

To complement what the coffee growers of the “Millionaire” team have done, It should be noted that Quintero was not a starting player and came in in the 56th minute, i.e. it only took 10 minutes to contribute to his team in time. For his part, Miguel Borja was the starter and played 90 minutes with a superb display.

Colombians in Boca, indications

Boca Juniors beat Velez Sarsfield fairly (1-0) on Sunday, a result that allows the ‘xeneizes’ to jump to the top spot in the 2022 Argentine Football Pro League five dates from the end of the tournament.

At La Bombonera, Boca had to work hard to break a strong opponent who put him under pressure in several paragraphs, but once again the team led by Hugo Ibarra managed to make the difference in the crucial stretch, this time with a young goal. Gonzalo Morales (78).

The 19-year-old champ of the night came in 72 minutes later and shortly after being picked up inside the area was determined with a low left-footed shot to unleash the ceremony in front of more than 50,000 spectators.

Morales is the last appearance of Boca who, between injuries and calls, found gems in the youth academy, so much so that the match ended with 8 players from the lower divisions.

In the last part, after a public uproar, Velez finished nine players due to the expulsion of Francisco Ortega and Valentin Gomez (89), while in Boca the person who saw the red card was striker Luis Vazquez (89).

With this seventh win in the last eight games, Boca reached 42 points and was at the top of the tournament, taking advantage of the defeat of Atlético Tucuman (41).Which suffered an unexpected fall in front of Patronato.