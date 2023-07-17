BALTIMORE — Kyle Braddish shutout in the eighth while Danny Colombe retired Luis Arrays to finish with a runner on second and the Baltimore Orioles held on to avoid a late upset by the Miami Marlins on Sunday with a score of 5-4.
The Orioles won their eighth straight game, but not before taking a 5-0 lead in the ninth. Aries, who had been close to a 40,000 hitting percentage all season, lined up to left field to end the game. He went 5-0 and his percentage fell to . 380.
Venezuelan countryman Anthony Santander hit his 100th home run for the Orioles, who entered the day two games behind Tampa Bay at the top of the AL East.
The Marlins lost two of three games in the series by one run after they went 21-6 in games that ended in one run before the All-Star break.
On the marlin, Venezuelan Luis Ariz 5-0. Cuban Jorge Soler 4-0; Yuli Grell is 4-1 with a scored run. Dominican Brian de la Cruz 4-0. and Jean Segura is 4-1 with one run and two RBIs.
For the Orioles, Venezuela’s Anthony Santander made it 3-1 with a run scored and two RBIs. Mexican Ramon Urillas 3-0 run scored.
