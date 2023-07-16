Alcaraz completely controls the third set and wins it 6-1, to take advantage of two sets to one

Carlos Alcaraz is looking to become the third Spanish tennis player to win Wimbledon, while Novak Djokovic is looking to win his eighth tournament title and equal the record held by Roger Federer.

Alcaraz and Djokovic won’t be playing just to perpetuate themselves in the ‘world tennis cathedral’, because the winner of today’s match will explode tomorrow as world number one in the ATP World Ranking.

Alcaraz will seek to lift his second Grand Slam title, after being crowned at the 2022 US Open, while Noll is heading to win his 24th title, which equals the historic mark of Margaret Court.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic match, live broadcast, the best moments of the 2023 Wimbledon final

The world number one, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, and one of the greatest performers and best players of all time, Novak Djokovic, will face off on the center court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday to win the tournament title. , who will blow his winner tomorrow also at the top of the ATP world rankings.

Djokovic reached a tournament final after being crowned at the Australian Open and at Roland Garros, seeking his third major title so far this season; Alcaraz is playing his second major tournament after being crowned at the 2022 US Open.

While Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm with an astounding rise in level in 2022 and 2023, Djokovic will aim for a 24th Grand Slam title to equal the record set by Australian Margaret Court, and break a tie with Stevie Graf and Serena. Williams, all of whom are 23 years old.

In the semi-finals, Alcaraz defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, while Djokovic also defeated Italian Yannick Sinner, in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Djokovic has 34 consecutive victories at Wimbledon, 27 consecutive victories at a major tournament, as well as adding 45 consecutive victories on center court to the “world tennis cathedral”.

“I want to believe I’m playing at my best level, we’re part of an individual sport and it depends on you, you have to be in top condition physically and emotionally, I don’t think age decides the outcome,” Djokovic said after drawing his ticket at the end of the tournament.

The Cherry strives to stay on top of the world and join compatriots Manuel Santana and Rafael Nadal in winning the title on England’s hallowed turf.

“It is a dream for me to be able to play in the Wimbledon final, the only thing I will say is that I will enjoy this moment and I will keep dreaming,” Alcaraz said after defeating Medvedev.