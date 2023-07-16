Good show for Heaney guiding Rangers on Guardians

ARLINGTON — Andrew Heene rebounded from his worst start of the season, as struggling Marcus Semin had a multi-hitter for the first time in two weeks and the Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 on Saturday.
Heaney (6-6) allowed six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings pitched, striking out four. On Sunday against Washington, the 31-year-old left fielder allowed eight runs, the most in his career.
He was discharged from the paternity list after the birth of his twins.
Grant Anderson got comfortable with runners in the corners and forced Tyler Freeman into a double play. Closer Will Smith had five runs in the seventh and eighth innings, while Aroldis struck out Chapman twice during the ninth inning.
It was Chapman’s first save since he was acquired from Kansas City on June 30.
Gavin Williams (1-2) allowed two runs and four hits. He pitched in four out of five starts in his first major league start since being called up from Triple-A Columbus on January 20.
For the Guardians: Dominican Amed Rosario 4-0, Jose Ramirez 4-1.
For the Rangers, Cuban Adulis Garcia leads it 3-0 with an RBI. Dominican Leodi Taveras 2-0.
