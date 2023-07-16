Juan Carlos Osorio responded after learning of the appointment of Reinaldo Rueda as coach of Honduras

2023-07-15

the name of the Juan Carlos Osorio was in Vol Fenafuth Selection CommitteeBut after negotiations with the coffee plantations broke down, the union came to terms with an old acquaintance: Rinaldo Rueda. The current technical director of Zamalek The Egyptian first class is at the top of the list of candidates to occupy the place he left Diego Martin Vasquez. After hearing the news of the appointment Reinaldo Rueda and Juan Carlos Osorio He wished his compatriot success in his return to football in Honduras.

“I wish them well in this new venture,” said the former club coach Mexican national team to ten days. Although he was leading the name of Juan Carlos Osorio in the new project of the selection committee FinafouthDT could not mark his return to an area CONCACAF. During his tenure as a Mexican coach, the coffee grower was earning $1.2 million a year, or $100,000 a month, according to what was reported by the media, El Pais. Referred to as the strategist Jorge Luis Pinto He was the highest paid technician in history National selectionWhich reached the figure of 50 thousand dollars per month.