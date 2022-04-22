Why go Palermo Ortiz to the Mexican national team?

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 04.21.2022 20:47:40

The Mexico will face Guatemala next one April 27 in a city Orlando Florida, And one of the surprises in Tri’s invitation is Arthur Ortizknown as Palermo And it achieves a Good tournament with Pumas Both are in Liga MX and Concachampions.

The A call from Ortiz al Tri This is because you can’t play match CONCACAF Champions League Final First leg With Pumas against the Seattle Sounders at Ciudad Universitaria because he’s suspended.

The Palermo received a red card During the semi-final round of the Conchampionship against Cruz Azul, thus Should pay off game It is a final Ida.

The Tata was already watching the defender For a long time, because he understands it Defense is the most problematic sector for the national team Opposite FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 And although it seems to have no margin of error, this game may be useful for gain confidence s Fight for a place

For this commitment against Guatemala, Palermo will have to compete for a place with players like Louis olives from Chivas, Jesus corner tigers and kings of israel From Puebla, who already knows Martino’s demands.