April 22, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Raul Godinho cut off negotiations with Chivas; There will be no renewal

Cassandra Curtis April 22, 2022

Guadalajara /

future of Raul Godino In the world of football it will be abroad chivasBecause the goalkeeper and his people cut off negotiations with the Rojiblanca board and everything indicates that since June You will be able to negotiate with another club.

Conversations between goalkeeper and chivas Ended up breaking up, Gudiño won’t sign with him anymore Guadalajarathe link ends in December, so in June the long-time goalkeeper will be able to start negotiations on other fronts.

a Godino He didn’t like the way he was treated chivasOwnership was lost due to a lack of signature, and although several were in the process of being renovated, he was the only one.punish“.

Godinoin an interview with mediotiempo has already confirmed it I was looking forward to the renewalbut there were other institutions in his research.

A source close to the end of the first half confirmed that in MX . LeagueAnd Ml and even in Europe followed him. The move, then, does not concern him about his future because he knows that he will find the equipment.

In addition to GodinoAnd chivas pending renewal Alexis VegaAnd Isaac BrizuelaHiram Mir, Jesus Sanchez.

Things get complicated for the board, because Godino leave and Alexis Keep watching, then scratched He kept watching the attacker for several months.

