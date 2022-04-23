3000 stops. COL-DET game postponed

Detroit – The history of baseball is suspended in Motor City.
Miguel Cabrera will have to wait at least another day for his 3000th career success because Friday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies was called off due to rain.
A decision to suspend the meeting was issued about an hour before it began in Comerica Park. Cabrera was unable to reach the mark and accumulated an undisputed 2999, a number he reached after getting three in Wednesday’s game.
The Venezuelan realized that this achievement meant a lot to him and said that just thinking about it this week earned him.
“I was dreaming of this moment,” he said. “When I was in the dugout I was like, ‘Wow.'” “
The Rockies and Tigers will have to play two-headed on Saturday to make up for the canceled game. The first duel will start at 1:10 pm and the second at 6:40.
Detroit plans to send right-wing star Tarek Scobal (0-1, 3.72) and Colorado Antonio Cinzatella (0-1, 2.16) in the opener.
The Tigers toured right-hand man Beau Brieske’s debut in the major leagues on Saturday afternoon for Game 2, where the Rockies’ champ will be Austin Jumper (0-1, 7:00).
Due to light rain, the first match of the series between the two teams has been canceled and the rain will continue until the end of the night. By Saturday, there will be sunshine and the highest temperature will reach 27.2 degrees (81 F), according to the forecast.
On Thursday, Cabrera purposely walked into the eighth inning, sparking a raucous rave at Comerica Park, as the Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-0.
Cabrera, 39, is one stroke away from becoming the 33rd Major League player with 3,000 hits and the first Venezuelan to achieve the feat.
He’s also one stroke away from becoming the seventh player with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. Other great players at this select club are Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Cuban Rafael Palmiro, Dominican Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez.
Among those all-time greats, Cabrera will join Aaron and Mays as the trio with a 300-hit average or better.
“This is going to be a more private company,” Alan Tramell of the Tigers and former Alan Tramell said Friday at a Detroit bunker. “He would go on to be one of the greatest hitters in history.”
“He knows it’s almost over, but he still has some strength left. When it’s all said and done this year, I think he’s going to have a great season.”
Cabrera won the Triple Crown in 2012, leading the league in home runs, RBIs and batting averages for the first time since Karl Jastrzemsky did so in 1967.
A two-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star with four batting titles, he posted a 0.348 ERA when he was voted MVP in the league in 2013 for the second year in a row.
