Ryan Garcia arrested for vandalism at Beverly Hills Hotel

Boxing star Ryan Garcia was arrested Saturday for vandalism After a Beverly Hills hotel accused him of causing an estimated $15,000 in damage, a Beverly Hills Police Department security chief told ESPN.

The hotel decided to press charges once police arrived, despite the nature of the damage and his conduct Garcia It was not immediately clear. After he was booked into the Beverly Hills Police Department jail, police said Garcia He complained of a medical problem and was subsequently transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“BHPD took him to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, and for all we know, he may be charged with public intoxication,” his attorney told ESPN. GarciaDarren Chavez.

Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) faces a suspension from the New York Athletic Commission after testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine in the lead-up to his majority decision win over Devin Haney in April.

Garcia He dropped Haney three times, but was ineligible to win the WBC super lightweight title after missing weight by 3.2 pounds.