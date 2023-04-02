Ecuador’s victory and leadership in the South American sub | football | sports

Ecuador defeated Colombia 4-0 in their second Group A match at the South American U-17 Championship, on Saturday at Cristian Benitez Stadium.

First victory for the national youth team, led by Diego Martinez.

Doubles from Alain Obando in the 25th and 81st minutes and the raids of Jeremy de Jesus and Michael Bermudez in the 75th and 87th minutes.

With 4 points, Ecuador leads the table with a better goal difference than Brazil, who earlier beat Chile 3-0.

South American U17 schedule

Obando, the Barcelona striker, led the way to victory after connecting the serve of captain Isaac Sanchez, which passed between the legs of a Colombian footballer.

Extending Tri De Jesús’ mini advantage before the late departure of goalkeeper Breiner Quintana on a counterattack directed by Kendry Páez, a fine performance tonight turned the game’s offensive threads.

Obando himself declared victory in the 81st minute with his characteristic coolness, but the referee came three minutes from the end with Bermúdez already signing with the defeat of the Colombians’ defense.

Páez, the jewel of Independiente del Valle, also wanted to look for his first celebration in South America in the 23rd minute with a mid-range strike and in the 43rd minute with a free kick.

South American Subsidiary Positions Table 17

After Ecuador’s heroic draw against Brazil on the opening day of the South American U-17 Championship, Tricolor signed more than their first victory in the Conmebol tournament and got within range of qualifying for the final hexagon.

Last Thursday’s mini-Tri-Tri had difficulties in the first day, but managed to recover from losing 0-2 against Canarinha and came back (2-2) in the final minutes.

For its part, Colombia drew 0-0 against Uruguay in the match in which the South American Championship kicked off.

The mini trio’s next match will be against Uruguay’s Celeste on Wednesday.

Colombia vs. Ecuador – Live Story