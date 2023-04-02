April 2, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Acuña, Olson backed up Stryder’s action in the Braves win

Cassandra Curtis April 2, 2023 2 min read

WASHINGTON — Matt Olson hit two of Atlanta’s four home runs and Spencer Stryder hit nine over six innings as the Braves beat the Washington Nationals 7-1 Saturday.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Olson started the match with fellow singles on consecutive at-bats. Marcel Ozuna added a home run later for Atlanta.

All of those four runs came against Josiah Gray, who gave up the most home runs by a pitcher this season.

Olson’s second hit of the day came in the seventh off Thaddeus Ward, a reliever who made his major league debut.

Olson had 34 homers and 103 RBIs in 2022 for NL champion East Atlanta.

Stryder (1-0) consistently hit 99 mph on his home fields. Washington connected only three hits.

In short, Stryder looked as good as the pitcher who was runner-up in last year’s rookie voting, behind only teammate Michael Harris II. Last season, he struck out 202 in just 131 2/3 innings.

Gray (0-1) gave up five runs in the same number of innings.

For the Braves, Venezuela’s Acuña is 5-1 with a run scored and an RBI, Orlando Arcia’s is 4-3 with two runs. Puerto Rico Eddie Rosario 4-0. Dominican Ozona is 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI.

For the Mexican nationals Joey Meneses 4-0. Venezuelan Kibert Ruiz 4-2 with one score and another produced Eldemaro Vargas 1-0. Dominican Jimer Candelario 4-0, Victor Robles 2-1.

See also  The dog called Bermúdez Martinoli and Luis Garcia to say goodbye

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ecuador’s victory and leadership in the South American sub | football | sports

April 2, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Parents agree to an extension with Cronworth

April 1, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Miami Marlins BEAT New York in the fastest game of the year

April 1, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

He was angry because they left him a small tip on a table, and he complained in a nasty way

April 2, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

The 10 most expensive Airbnb properties in the world

April 2, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Canada offers JOB for Mexicans in April with a salary of over 83,000 pesos | requirements

April 2, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Rey Mysterio keeps his word and defeats Dominic Mysterio with help from BadBunny

April 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon