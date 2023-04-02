Acuña, Olson backed up Stryder’s action in the Braves win

WASHINGTON — Matt Olson hit two of Atlanta’s four home runs and Spencer Stryder hit nine over six innings as the Braves beat the Washington Nationals 7-1 Saturday.
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Olson started the match with fellow singles on consecutive at-bats. Marcel Ozuna added a home run later for Atlanta.
All of those four runs came against Josiah Gray, who gave up the most home runs by a pitcher this season.
Olson’s second hit of the day came in the seventh off Thaddeus Ward, a reliever who made his major league debut.
Olson had 34 homers and 103 RBIs in 2022 for NL champion East Atlanta.
Stryder (1-0) consistently hit 99 mph on his home fields. Washington connected only three hits.
In short, Stryder looked as good as the pitcher who was runner-up in last year’s rookie voting, behind only teammate Michael Harris II. Last season, he struck out 202 in just 131 2/3 innings.
Gray (0-1) gave up five runs in the same number of innings.
For the Braves, Venezuela’s Acuña is 5-1 with a run scored and an RBI, Orlando Arcia’s is 4-3 with two runs. Puerto Rico Eddie Rosario 4-0. Dominican Ozona is 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI.
For the Mexican nationals Joey Meneses 4-0. Venezuelan Kibert Ruiz 4-2 with one score and another produced Eldemaro Vargas 1-0. Dominican Jimer Candelario 4-0, Victor Robles 2-1.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Ecuador’s victory and leadership in the South American sub | football | sports
Parents agree to an extension with Cronworth
Miami Marlins BEAT New York in the fastest game of the year