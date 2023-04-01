April 1, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Parents agree to an extension with Cronworth

Cassandra Curtis April 1, 2023 1 min read

SAN DIEGO – Two-time All-Star Jake Cronworth has agreed to a seven-year, $80 million contract with the San Diego Padres from 2024 to 2030.

Cronenworth and the Padres agreed to a one-year, $4,225,000 deal in January and what would have been free agency after the 20205 season.

He will receive a signing bonus of $2 million, $7 million next year, $11 million in 2025 and $12 million in each of the next four seasons. Cronenworth has a limited no-trade clause with a list of eight teams they won’t be able to send him to without his approval.

Cronenworth has primarily played second base for the past three years. But last year he shifted to the No. 1 spot after the Padres signed Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal and Ha-Seong Kim moved from shortstop to No. 2.

Cronenworth, 29, hit a . 239 average with 30 triples, 17 home runs and 88 RBIs, with a 0.722 OPS last year. In 2020, he finished second for NL Rookie of the Year and had a . 256 career average with 42 homers and 179 RBI in 364 games.

See also  Juan Carlos Oplitas continues in the FPF: He will be the general manager of football | Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Miami Marlins BEAT New York in the fastest game of the year

April 1, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Yuli Guriel let his bat do the talking

April 1, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Yuli Guryel will make his MLB debut with Miami in 2022

March 31, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

These mobiles will be without WhatsApp from today

April 1, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

News, reactions and last minute

April 1, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

They refer to education for making incorrect payments on private payroll during emergencies

April 1, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

They revealed that Pique is upset that his children start school on April 11 in Miami

April 1, 2023 Lane Skeldon