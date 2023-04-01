Parents agree to an extension with Cronworth

SAN DIEGO – Two-time All-Star Jake Cronworth has agreed to a seven-year, $80 million contract with the San Diego Padres from 2024 to 2030.
Cronenworth and the Padres agreed to a one-year, $4,225,000 deal in January and what would have been free agency after the 20205 season.
He will receive a signing bonus of $2 million, $7 million next year, $11 million in 2025 and $12 million in each of the next four seasons. Cronenworth has a limited no-trade clause with a list of eight teams they won’t be able to send him to without his approval.
Cronenworth has primarily played second base for the past three years. But last year he shifted to the No. 1 spot after the Padres signed Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal and Ha-Seong Kim moved from shortstop to No. 2.
Cronenworth, 29, hit a . 239 average with 30 triples, 17 home runs and 88 RBIs, with a 0.722 OPS last year. In 2020, he finished second for NL Rookie of the Year and had a . 256 career average with 42 homers and 179 RBI in 364 games.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Miami Marlins BEAT New York in the fastest game of the year
Yuli Guriel let his bat do the talking
Yuli Guryel will make his MLB debut with Miami in 2022