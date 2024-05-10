SB 7016 New Requirements to Practice Medicine in Florida Without a 3-Year Residency | International | News

The implementation of a new legal regulation in Florida, SB 7016, represents an achievement for doctors and nurses who graduated abroad.

The law may make it easier for immigrant health professionals to work in Florida without meeting requirements such as a three-year medical residency, according to The Guardian. Voice of America.

The law will help us expand and do what we need to have an excellent healthcare workforce (…). Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida

SB 7016 New Law Requirements to Practice Medicine in Florida

Eligibility criteria says Health advisor And NationFor a physician who obtains his or her license through the Interstate Medical Licensing Compact (Interstate Medical Licensing Compact), these are:

Obtain a full and unrestricted medical license in one of the Agreement member states which can serve as the main state license (SPL, for its abbreviation in English). On the IMLC website you can refer to the map with the participating countries.

also At least one of the following must apply:

The doctor’s primary residence is located in the SPL.

A physician is contracted to practice medicine by a person, company, or organization located in the SPL.

At least 25% of physicians’ practice of medicine takes place in an SPL.

The physician uses the SPL as his state of residence for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

You must have graduated from an accredited medical school or a school listed in the International Directory of Medical Education.

Successfully completed higher medical education accredited by ACGME or AOA.

Pass each component of the USMLE, COMLEX-USA, or equivalent prior examination acceptable to your state medical board in no more than three attempts for each component.

Have a current specialty certification or open certification from the ABMS or AOABOS Board of Directors.

In the same way, Advanced doctors must:

He must not have a criminal record or be under investigation.

You do not have any history of disciplinary action against your medical license.

If doctors hold degrees from foreign institutions, “it is necessary to have actively practiced medicine in any country during the previous four years to apply for a medical license,” Chancellor Salud posted.

The law signed by DeSantis will take effect July 1. (Yo)

