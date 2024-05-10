May 11, 2024

The Science Park celebrates its 29th anniversary this Saturday with an open day and its 26th science fair

Zera Pearson May 10, 2024 1 min read

On Saturday, May 11, the Science Park celebrates its 29th anniversary with an open day and the 26th edition of its science fair.

52 school projects and 750 participants, coming from inside and outside Andalusia, participate in the twenty-sixth science exhibition, which is held throughout the day on Saturday, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, in the Science Park. , along with the open day, are part of the celebration of the 29th anniversary of its opening. Experiments, exhibitions, workshops, science demonstrations and much more! They come together on an unforgettable day with science as the protagonist.

On this day visitors will be offered a BioDomo visit or a Planetarium session, to choose from while available. To speed up general admission, a preferential access counter will be used to attract the attention of any visitors.

It will be an opportunity to enjoy science and technology as a family in a festive atmosphere in which music and dancing will also take place.

You can view the program of activities for this Saturday here.

Patricia del Pozo, Minister of Educational Development and Vocational Training of the Government of Andalusia and President of the Science Park Consortium, will attend this event, accompanied by other institutional representatives of the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

