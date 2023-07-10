The Pirates take Paul Skenes with the first pick in the 2023 draft

“Knowing Paul, what you understand is that from his background, you expect discipline, a work ethic, and a great teammate. Those are all things you expect,” said Pirates general manager Ben Chirrington. “But what you also learn from Paul when you get to know him is that he has a thirst for improvement. Not only willing, but wanting to take up a challenge, whether it’s going to the Air Force Academy after high school or transferring to [Conferencia del Sureste] for his draft year. Whatever it is, he’ll go find her.”