Al-Hilal offers 300 million euros to sign Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain will leave Mbappe out of the Japan tour In Jorge Ramos y su Banda, Mauricio Pedroza, José del Valle and Hernán Pereyra analyze the impact of the news that will bring the French star closer to Real Madrid.

Saudi club Al-Hilal offers 300 million euros ($332 million) for the signing Kylian Mbappe, a record offer that Paris Saint-Germain (Paris Saint-Germain) would be willing to accept if the French striker agreed to leave, although he is also in open talks with other teams, such as Barcelona, ​​according to various media outlets.

According to L’Equipe newspaper, the Parisian club is ready to talk to the whole world about signing its seventh number, which left it outside its summer tour in Japan and South Korea, as a way to put more pressure on it, on the pulse of its future.

Thus, the offer from the Saudi club, where the Serbian international player Sergei Milinkovic-Savic and Senegalese defender Kalidou Coulibaly will play this season, will make Mbappe the most expensive deal in history.

Until now, Paris Saint-Germain itself is the one that pays the most for the player, as it bought the Brazilian Neymar from Barcelona for 222 million euros in 2017.

Mbappe, during a training session with Paris Saint-Germain. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Specifically, the directors of the Parisian club and the directors of Barcelona had scheduled a telephone meeting today to discuss the interest of the Spanish team in the striker, according to the French newspaper.

Other interested clubs, according to the French press, are Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Tottenham, as well as Real Madrid, which has been looking like Mbappe’s favorite destination for years.

Meanwhile, the striker continues his training these days in the new Paris Saint-Germain Sports City in Boissy, on the outskirts of Paris, along with the rest who were removed from the Asian Tour.

A form of the Parisian club’s Qatari council to pressure him to extend his contract for another year until June 2025 before July 31, or leave this summer, but with a transfer.

Thus, Paris Saint-Germain seeks to prevent Mbappe, his leading player, from leaving at the end of 2024, as the striker stated that it would be his decision, which means that he could sign with other teams for free.