Andrew Robertson reveals Diaz’ ​​impact on Liverpool’s qualification for the Champions League final | Colombians abroad

He’s the man of the moment, the “man of the match” in the exciting Champions League semi-final that everyone at Liverpool wants, as his name sounds even in the songs.

But what does it look like? Luis Diaz Working every day, dealing with communication issues while learning English and smiling, as Klopp used to, even when work gets tough?

This was revealed by one of his partners on the field, who, in the language of football, tried to approach him: Andrew Robertson, Like anyone in the club, he is amazed at his adaptation.

“It was a special thing… We tried to help him as much as we could. We know how difficult it was to arrive in January and the coaches have updated him, but he is a very special and special player. The talent he has and the desire to win suits us perfectly.”

And beware of his warning for the future: “It is a pleasure to play with him and I hope he will only improve with the full preparatory season, which is scary. But what he’s doing now is really something special.”

On the inside, they also feel that a lot of talent should be used, as happened in the last Champions League match: “It was difficult to get Jota out, because he was excellent this season, but Luis made a big difference. He started dribbling and pushing them back. He was half good. very “.

Robertson admitted that against Villarreal in the first half, still losing 2-0, they tried to calm things down, realizing that with Diaz something good had to happen: “To be fair, it was calm at half-time in the dressing room. Calm because the truth is That in that first half (Villarreal) put it all in. I think they played very well and their fans were excited, we talked about Anfield and their impact and their fans made a huge difference in the first half. The break was about reminding us that the game is still 2-2 and we were still even. In a draw and the next goal will be decisive. We brought in Lewis and he made the difference and we made tactical changes.”

The end of the story was that Diaz “steps out on the shoulders” happy with his performance but proud of being the man who made the difference. From the inside, they recognize and admire him. And that, says Robertson, this story is just beginning.