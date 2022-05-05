Barcelona does not play the return match with Lanus in the Monumental, and its ambition to qualify for the round of 16 in the Copa Sudamericana is complicated | football | Sports

Barcelona held its ambition to conquer the group stage of the Sudamericana Cup 2022 with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday evening in Guayaquil with Lanus, the main leader, in the fourth round.

Jose Sand’s own goal excited the Canary Islands (41 minutes), but the striker himself was responsible for making up for his mistake and a draw (53) at the Monumental Banco Pichincha.

The Ecuadorean club remained in second place in Group A of the CONMEBOL competition, one point behind Lanus, with two dates remaining.

Barely 15 seconds were played when Lanos called us into believing it was going to be a duel of feelings. The visit took the local defense to sleep and was able to dispatch a post from the right that José Sand was connected to. However, the striker fired away (min 1).

Sand’s was the only offensive action in the first quarter of the hour. Barcelona and Lanus withdrew to block any competing attempt, making game scarce and moving the ball harmlessly.

Gonzalo Mastroianni managed to shoot the ball in a critical situation, but the ball went to the side of the goal defended by Fernando Monetti (19th minute).

Then I heard the Barcelona fans whistle. And for both sides. for the Canary Islands, for lack of boldness; To the Argentines, due to the delay in resuming the match.

Patience, the Canaries got the ball and started finding faults and corner kicks in their favour. The first goal came exactly in the free kick. He deceived Lionel Quiñones with his charge, and it was Pedro Pablo Velasco in the end who rushed toward the area; Carlos Rodriguez sponsored the ball, and it deflected into his own net by Sand (41st minute).

To complement it, Jorge Celico’s pupils jumped with the enthusiasm with which the visit began. In seconds, Mastroianni arrived with a header and the ball went wide of Monetti’s goal (46th minute).

Jonathan Perlaza Monetti was forced to fly when he used a pass from Nixon Molina to the right. The lane player dominated and shot, but the Lanos goalkeeper kept it away (min. 50).

The party began to engage in individual friction and intensified. And he took advantage of this on the visit, which found Sand with a free kick by Lionel de Placido, after he crossed Bruno Benatrés and Luca Sosa by air, and the striker sent it in the small area into the net.

The match began to be held strictly on the grounds of the Lanus stadium, with all the visiting players defending the result. In the middle of moving the ball from side to side, Brazilian Leonai Sousa managed to take a form to launch a left-footed shot that hit the crossbar (67th minute).

Monetti was reprimanded for the repeated burning of time, while the bullfighters were getting closer and closer to the visiting arcade. Lanos’ attacks stopped. But Barcelona did not find the difference to finally defeat its opponent and keep the three points.

The Canary Islanders will visit Venezuela on the next date, who on the same day fell to their own land against the Wanderers (0-1).

(Dr)