Osmil Souza is vocal about the House of Celebrity

Beside Osmil Souza He has no qualms about commenting on it migbeles castellanos, The Cuban-Venezuelan artist speaks openly about the conflicts, quarrels and disagreements that have been occurring for months in the new season of The famous house (Telemundo).

“It’s a zoo,” says the person who participated in the reality show in an earlier version. “But it has a lot of audience.”

According to Osmel, during his stay, he never had as bad a time as they did. Ariadna Gutierrez, Gregorio Pernia And even Thali Garcia. “I shared my house with the little white birds,” says Souza, who for more than five decades has groomed Venezuelan candidates for the contest. Miss Universe. “Now the positions are being taken [cuando se ponen frente a frente] Oh, my God! I don’t miss it.”

Among the monsters now living within those four walls, who would Osmel want to be the winner? “I would like Maribelli to win,” he admits. “It gave the house a boost,” he adds. “Your intervention is interesting.”

Jennifer Garcia/Miz Caliente; Heat mix



Osmel was part of and participated in the previous season The famous house with Laura Puzo, Daniela Navarro, Patty Navidad, Toni Costa, Pepe Jamez and Madison Andersonamong other things.