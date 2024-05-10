How are the votes going in La Casa de los Famosos 4, today May 9th?

today in The famous house 4 A new elimination process was carried out, the last before the grand final, which will be held on May 20. The new eliminations will leave the house on May 13 and will be one step away from the Grand Final. For many, the person who should be out of the game is Aleska Génesis. The public has been trying to eliminate him for three weeks to no avail.

It is worth noting that during this last nomination Aleska Génesis was left in second place as a finalist, because she did not receive enough votes to enter the nomination table. Now, tomorrow, May 10, one of the favorites will have the opportunity to leave the table and become the third finalist of the season.

The final nomination was done in this way:

Maribelli Rivera: 3 points to Alana Lliteras, 2 points to Lupillo Rivera and 1 point for strategy to La Melaza.

3 points to Alana Lliteras, 2 points to Lupillo Rivera and 1 point for strategy to La Melaza. Alana Leteras: 3 points for Maribel Rivera, 2 points for Paulo Quevedo and 1 point for Geraldine Bazan.

3 points for Maribel Rivera, 2 points for Paulo Quevedo and 1 point for Geraldine Bazan. Paulo Quevedo: 3 points for La Milaza, 2 for Alana Letras and 1 point for Lupillo Rivera.

3 points for La Milaza, 2 for Alana Letras and 1 point for Lupillo Rivera. Geraldine Bazan: 3 points to Aleska Génesis, 2 points to Lupillo Rivera and 1 point to Maripily Rivera.

3 points to Aleska Génesis, 2 points to Lupillo Rivera and 1 point to Maripily Rivera. Aleska’s upbringing: 3 points for Geraldine Bazan, 2 points for Paulo Quevedo and 1 point for Maribel Rivera.

3 points for Geraldine Bazan, 2 points for Paulo Quevedo and 1 point for Maribel Rivera. molasses: 3 points for Paulo Quevedo, 2 points for Maribelli and 1 point for Geraldine Bazan.

3 points for Paulo Quevedo, 2 points for Maribelli and 1 point for Geraldine Bazan. Lupillo Rivera: 3 points for Paulo Quevedo, 2 points for Geraldine Bazan and 1 point for Maribel Rivera.

3 points for Paulo Quevedo, 2 points for Geraldine Bazan and 1 point for Maribel Rivera. Rodrigo Rome: 3 points for Lupillo Rivera, 2 points for La Milaza and 1 point for Alana Letras.

This season’s newest nominees are:

Alana Litras

Lupillo Rivera

molasses

Geraldine Bazan

Maribelli Rivera

This is how the votes go:

Currently, Maripily is in first place with the highest intention to be voted for, returning to La Casa de los Famosos 4 and emerging as the biggest winner of La Casa de los Famosos 4. The second most upvoted is Lupillo Rivera and he is also followed very closely by Alana Lliteras and La Melaza.

Geraldine Bazan and Paulo Quevedo are in danger of being eliminated.

It is worth noting that the 24/7 audience is very disappointed with the result, as they expected that the last person to be eliminated this season would be Aleska Génesis. However, the Venezuelan woman was not included in the nominations table because Rodrigo Rome and Maribel Rivera decided not to nominate her even when they themselves discovered that she was playing a double and dishonest game at home.

