“If he didn’t protect himself, he wouldn’t be able to get rid of that woman.”

Andplayer Paris Saint-GermainAnd Ashraf Hakimi, was involved in an alleged sexual assault case after a young woman was accused of raping her at her home. The French public prosecutor’s office has officially charged the football player after the complainant’s statement, and investigations are ongoing. case caused Your father’s gift Divorce request from the Moroccan player. However, it was recently published that Heba would ask the football player for half of the estate as an agreement in separating them, something that would later be known to be impossible, because Hakimi did not have wealth, significant assets, or housing, because he had. He put it up some time ago, all in his mother’s name. This is it More than one million euros Hakimi receives a month from the French national team It goes to the mother’s bank account.

Now she is the mother Saida Mohwho came out in defense of her son and in a statement to the global news outlet Morocco News, she explained the bad relationship between the two and also that she was not aware of such a transfer by Hakimi to her account: “If he took any action to protect himself, I don’t know, but… what’s the problem if that’s true? If my son didn’t do that, he couldn’t get rid of that woman.He said attacking the mother of his grandchildren.