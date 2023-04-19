Randy Aruzarena’s Huge Home Run Hits 107 MPH Against Cincinnati – Full Swing

By Guillermo Sanchez

Randy Arzarena has done it again! Mexican Nationalist Cuban Woods rang in front of the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, April 18th.ads

Today, in the second of a series of three, Randy and Yandy’s 9th team faced off from Jose Barrero and company looking to get rid of the bitter taste in their mouths from their recent commitments in Toronto.

In yesterday’s session, with a score of 8 x 1, the locals beat the visit. Today and up to the time this note closes, everything seems to point to the series going to tie (8 x 0 in the fifth inning favorable to the Tampa Bay Rays), but of course, as Yogi Berra famously says “The game isn’t over until it’s over”you should wait.

You may be interested: 17th Arrived: Randy Arzarena Risked Physical Required Review or Safe?

One of these races was Peñarino’s fourth complete stroke Randy Arosarinawhich he would put on after a presentation by Nick Ludolo “Mrs. White” to fly.

After two snaps were put on the board by the left-handed pitcher in the high zone and just outside the batter’s box, the Cuban would swing and hit a 107-plus-mph putt with a 21-degree exit angle, enough for the ball to go about 388 feet into deep right field.

At the time of this writing, Arozarena is 3-2 with RBI and two runs scored and left the offensive line for a season.