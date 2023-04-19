April 19, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Randy Aruzarena’s Huge Home Run Hits 107 MPH Against Cincinnati – Full Swing

Cassandra Curtis April 19, 2023 2 min read

By Guillermo Sanchez

Randy Arzarena has done it again! Mexican Nationalist Cuban Woods rang in front of the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, April 18th.ads

Today, in the second of a series of three, Randy and Yandy’s 9th team faced off from Jose Barrero and company looking to get rid of the bitter taste in their mouths from their recent commitments in Toronto.

In yesterday’s session, with a score of 8 x 1, the locals beat the visit. Today and up to the time this note closes, everything seems to point to the series going to tie (8 x 0 in the fifth inning favorable to the Tampa Bay Rays), but of course, as Yogi Berra famously says “The game isn’t over until it’s over”you should wait.

You may be interested: 17th Arrived: Randy Arzarena Risked Physical Required Review or Safe?

One of these races was Peñarino’s fourth complete stroke Randy Arosarinawhich he would put on after a presentation by Nick Ludolo “Mrs. White” to fly.

After two snaps were put on the board by the left-handed pitcher in the high zone and just outside the batter’s box, the Cuban would swing and hit a 107-plus-mph putt with a 21-degree exit angle, enough for the ball to go about 388 feet into deep right field.

At the time of this writing, Arozarena is 3-2 with RBI and two runs scored and left the offensive line for a season.

Cuban baseballAnd Cubans in millilitersAnd big leaguesAnd Guillermo SanchezAnd Latinos in MLBAnd MLBAnd MLB 2023And Cuban ballAnd Cuban baseball playersAnd Randy ArosarinaAnd Tampa Bay RayAnd Tampa Bay RaysAnd Tampa BaysAnd Cuban baseball players video

See also  El Salvador - Panama: calculator to pass blue for first place

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“If he didn’t protect himself, he wouldn’t be able to get rid of that woman.”

April 18, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

The Braves win their seventh in a row on a strong comeback by Fred

April 18, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Yes it can! Ecuador drew 2 against Brazil to qualify for the U-17 World Cup and remain leaders in South America | football | sports

April 18, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

How to download Instagram photos, videos and reels without apps

April 19, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Petro plans to meet with a section of the Venezuelan opposition

April 19, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Who was Ralph Yarl, the young black man who was shot in Kansas City?

April 19, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Did you use Facebook between 2007 and 2022? You can claim part of the $725 million in a class action lawsuit – NBC Los Angeles

April 19, 2023 Zera Pearson