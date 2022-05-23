Motagua plans to appeal “Chino” Lopez’s red card; President Eduardo Atala opposed!

2022-05-23

motagua 3-0 crush in the first leg of The great conclusion From Honduras football to Royal Spain with goals from Robert MoreiraAnd Angel Tejeda And Evan LopezThe latter was expelled to celebrate his goal by the central referee Melvin Matamoros.

Chino came off the bench and after a clever help from Tejeda, all three scored goalless in the first leg of the tournament’s final. Closure – 2022However, the attacker was ejected.

In the first place, a file Chino Lopez He took off his shirt in celebration and there he was already automatically given a yellow card and then went to stand in front of the team bench. Royal Spain The center of the defense considered it a provocation and took the second yellow card from him at the same moment. Disqualified.

However, the leadership motagua He is planning to appeal the player’s red card since a video was posted on social networks where the player is seen celebrating in the stands and at no time trying to provoke the opponent’s bench, and is in fact not interacting with the little boy’s celebration.