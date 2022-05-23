“He wants to go to the club he always dreamed of”

2022-05-23

Representative Robert Lewandowski, Benny Zahavi, made it clear that the Polish striker wants to leave Bayern Munichwhen some reports say that Barcelona was going to make an offer.

“to Robertthings are very clear: he wants to leave Bayern This summer,” Zahavi told German daily Bild.

Lewandowski He already said he wants to leave Bayernwhere there is one year left on his contract, when BarcelonaAccording to the information, he would have offered 32 million euros ($34 million) to sign the 33-year-old striker.

Al-Zahafi warned against Bayern: “Of course they can keep Robert for another year. To be fair, he’s on a contract until 2023, but I wouldn’t recommend that. Robert Lewandowski, The Bayern It is history.”

Winner of the last two editions of the FIFA Player of the Year award, Lewandowski He’s won every club title possible with Bayern Since his arrival in 2014, including eight Bundesliga titles, having won two titles with his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

He also won the European Champions League with Bayern in the year 2020.

Lewandowski He won the Bundesliga top scorer title last season for the fifth year in a row, after scoring 35 goals.