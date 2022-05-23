“He wants to go to the club he always dreamed of”

2022-05-23
Representative Robert Lewandowski, Benny Zahavi, made it clear that the Polish striker wants to leave Bayern Munichwhen some reports say that Barcelona was going to make an offer.
“to Robertthings are very clear: he wants to leave Bayern This summer,” Zahavi told German daily Bild.
Lewandowski He already said he wants to leave Bayernwhere there is one year left on his contract, when BarcelonaAccording to the information, he would have offered 32 million euros ($34 million) to sign the 33-year-old striker.
Al-Zahafi warned against Bayern: “Of course they can keep Robert for another year. To be fair, he’s on a contract until 2023, but I wouldn’t recommend that. Robert Lewandowski, The Bayern It is history.”
Winner of the last two editions of the FIFA Player of the Year award, Lewandowski He’s won every club title possible with Bayern Since his arrival in 2014, including eight Bundesliga titles, having won two titles with his former club, Borussia Dortmund.
He also won the European Champions League with Bayern in the year 2020.
Lewandowski He won the Bundesliga top scorer title last season for the fifth year in a row, after scoring 35 goals.
Bayern president, Oliver Kahn, and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic have publicly stated that they will not allow Lewandowski Departure before 2023.
Salihamidzic, on Sunday, criticized Zahawi on Sport 1.
“(Lewandowski“He has a consultant who has been putting things in his head all year,” Salihamidzic said.
Zahavi played an important role in David Alaba’s departure from Bayern to go to Real Madrid when he was released, prompting former club president Uli Hoeness to describe the agent as a “piranha”.
Zahavi, 78 years old, said so Lewandowski It is not a matter of earning more money. “He feels disrespectful to the officials (in Bayern). for months. this is the truth “.
“The Bayern The player did not lose Robert As a person,” the actor added.
Al-Zahafi concluded that he hopes to be leaders Bayern They will “think about it again” and let it be Lewandowski An opportunity to “fulfill the dream of many years and go to the club that he always dreamed of”, in a hypothetical reference to Barcelona.
