‘I’ve given it all’ The player is already preparing to be the first player to be sent off in America

After the elimination in Clauura 2022 of Liga MX, it appears that the first victim of the next competition has been identified.

USA Ended his participation in Final tournament 2022. This Monday club break ranksbut there is uncertainty of knowledge Who can be low. . Under this condition, an element of the eagles gave a message indicating that it was no longer included in the plans of the board.

At the end of the practice remove postthose from ESPN snatched Mauro Lineez out of Coapa to see if he still had a place in the first team, since Fernando Ortiz took over, the Mexican was Get off the bench.

“I’m happy yes I have to stay or go, I am happy with the performance you gave and so calm to know that I did everything for these colors. I haven’t spoken to them, they have bought me and I have to wait for indications of what is best for the club. If you have to stay or leave, it’s time to move on and fight“, he added.

With just two goals in the cream blue jersey, Lainez’s biggest player knows it leave for dutyBut it does not detract from the realization of the dream of playing for one of the biggest teams in Mexican football.

“We’ll think things through, rest and try to explain everything in order to make a good decision, but to this day I’m a Club América player. I am happy and satisfied, You have fulfilled the dream of being in America and play hereThe player said as he left Coapa with words collected by ESPN.

How much is Mauro Lines worth?

According to Transfermartk, the cost of the 26-year-old winger from Tabasco is approx. 2.5 million euros. That number increased in value when he was an undisputed starter with Santiago Solari, but now that someone else is on the bench, it seems like it’s time to look elsewhere.

