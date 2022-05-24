Mbapp gift for PSG with his image rights

AndMoney and the sports project … and image rights. Among all of this, there has been talk in recent weeks about Kylian Mbappe’s final decision to stay in Paris and accept an offer PSG renewal until 2025. What does refusal mean? real madrid, He’s convinced he’ll end up signing him.

According to the French media CMRImage rights played a key role in the negotiations. Various rumors and information, in recent days, indicated the fact that the Paris club wanted to control the entire image of the footballer. something he Real Madrid have given in to the player, by almost half, as recently reported by Marca’s team.

Finally, according to information from RMC, Mbapp I will not own 100% of the image rights in it Paris Saint-Germain, though he would become the best-paid on the team in return for compensation. This means that PSG will be able to continue to grow its identity around the world, by acquiring part of the footballer’s image rights. The post does not detail how much this percentage will be.

Mbappe himself explained in the press conference, on Monday, with the president of Paris Saint-Germain Al-Khelaifi. “You know that football has changed. A new wave has arrived, It gives us the right to look at our name and see what it is associated with. I don’t ask for much. I have a career and I want to run it In the best way it looks to me. Because that aligns with me and the values ​​I want to defend.”

PSG and Mbapp will continue to grow together. The Paris club is keen on having one of the best football players of the world today. The French star decided to stay in Paris because he believes it is the perfect place to become the best, winning many team and individual titles as well, with the Golden Ball his big dream.