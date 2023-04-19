April 19, 2023

HOME RUN by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Recording opened at Houston – Full Swing

Cassandra Curtis April 19, 2023 2 min read

Posted by Jerry Diaz/@Jerryto94

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the starter for the Toronto Blue Jays as the third bat and first baseman in the second game of the series against the Houston Astros. This Tuesday, April 18th, the two teams met at Minute Maid Park.ads

The first three rounds were scoreless. Chris Bassett for the visitors and Jose Urquidi for the Astros dominated their rivals without major complications. However, in the fourth the tie was broken.

The fourth episode started with a punch from Bo Bichette. Then it was Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s turn.

Toronto’s first baseman hit Orkidy’s first pitch, a high fastball at 94.2 mph. He chipped a long run through the right field area at 105.6 mph. The ball bounced through the fence at 367 feet.

Thus, Vladimir Guerrero has his third home run of the season and his 107th of a lifetime. Most importantly, it gave the Blue Jays an edge in the game. Vlady now has nine RBIs this season and 319 throughout his major league career.

It’s his fourth extra base of 2023 where he also adds a double. Energy production this year has been low. Of the 25 hits, only four were from more than one base. Their offensive line is still great. After his home run on Tuesday, he raised it to .368/.450/.515.

The half did not end there and another home run increased the difference in favor of the visitors. Matt Chapman confirmed his fine moment and hit the ball out of the park for the fifth time this season. Both home runs came with no runners on base, so the game went 2-0.

See also  Southgate, the villain at Euro 96 and today is looking for his first final

Houston He threatened in the bottom of the inning, but did not score.

square score

Next up, photos of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s home.

