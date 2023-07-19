Xavi takes Julián Araujo to Barcelona before the US start – Fox Sports

Xavi Hernández has called up Julián Araujo for the Barcelona season by the United States, which cIt starts on July 22nd Levi’s Stadium.

In addition to the Mexican player, the Catalan club’s coach has called up seven other players from the youth academy for team readiness commitments.

Julian Araujo has the opportunity to impress Xavi

Julián Araujo could not play a single minute in the second part of the season, as his transfer was delayed and he could not be registered in the sub-team, so Barcelona’s preparation for the United States will be an opportunity for the Mexican defender to impress Xavi Hernandez And to be considered for the first Blaugrana team since then It is rumored in Spain that the board of directors is looking for a transfer So that he has minutes and returns next season with more experience in Iberian football.

Julian Araujo could leave Barcelona

According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona I came to an agreement with Palm to commission Mexican sideTo whom will he go? Gran Canaria For one season and no purchase option.

intention Barcelona would be to lend to Mexican To take the road, minutes and experience in it leagueand the idea that he could finally settle down with the team in 2024-25 seasonwith a contract of up to 2026.

Before the start of Barcelona in the United States

The remainder of the pre-season for Barcelona in the United StatesXavi Hernández called up all his first team players, including recently signed Oriol Romeu actually Eight young players from the club; Goalkeeper Ander Astralaga, defenders Micah Faye, Alex Valle and Julian Araujo, midfielders Marc Casado, Firmin Lopez and Alex Garrido, and striker Lamine Yamal.

he The team will make its debut in the United States on July 22 against Juventus at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, southeast of San Francisco, and then he will play Three more friendly matches against him Arsenal In Los Angeles real madrid In Dallas, and Milan in Las Vegas.

On American soil, Barcelona will be there until August 2. And after six days, On Tuesday the 8th, they will play the Joan Gamper Cup against Tottenham Hotspur At the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

The friendly match against England will be the last pre-season match beginning leagueat the Alfonso Perez Coliseum Getafe, Sunday 13 August.

