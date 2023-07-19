July 19, 2023

29 races! The D-back gets the last laugh in the offensive marathon vs. Braavos

July 19, 2023

ATLANTA — Geraldo Perdomo gave the Diamondbacks the lead with a two-run double in the ninth, and Arizona capitalized on Atlanta’s worst pitching performance of the season to beat the Braves 16-13 on Tuesday.

It was the first game in Arizona in which each team scored at least 13 runs. This co-production has not been presented in the majors since August 27, 2021, when the Chicago White Sox defeated the Chicago Cubs 17-13.

The Braves, the leaders of the NL East, have lost three in a row. Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak.

Christian Walker made it go twice on a night when he had three hits and five RBIs for Arizona. Corbin Carroll added two hits, drove in three runs and drove in two.

Miguel Castro (5-3) scored an eighth goalless and Kevin Ginkel hit the three in the ninth for a first save.

For the Diamondbacks, Dominican Perdomo is 5-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs produced, Ketel Marte 6-3 with two runs scored and three produced. Cuban Lourdes Guriel Jr. 6-0. Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rivera is 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI.

For the Braves, Venezuela’s Ronald Acuña Jr. has a 5-2 record with two runs, and Orlando Arcia is 4-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Dominican Marcel Ozuna 4-0.

See also  The Public Prosecutor's Office indicts the club for corruption in the 'Negrera case'

