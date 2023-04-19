Ashraf Al-Hakimi’s mother made an insulting comment against Heba Abouk

After confirming the separation Ashraf Hakimi And Your father’s giftThe actress has started the legal divorce process. However, when he asked for 50% of the Moroccan’s wealth, he heard news that saw his plans change due to an operation the footballer had: he has no property in his name or assets under his legal identity, but it is in the name of his mother. It was the player’s mother who made an insulting comment to the artist.

Divorce between the gift of your father and Ashraf Hakimi

Footballer psg He was charged after a 24-year-old woman denounced him for sexually assaulting him during an alleged visit to his home, in the suburbs of Pariswhile Your father’s gift He was traveling with his children in Dubai.

It was then that the artist decided to separate from the Moroccan, and in recent weeks she has accelerated the legal divorce process.

However, he did not receive any good news. On the contrary, the blow was hard. As revealed first mag On her Twitter account, the actress claimed half of the football player’s material assets and fortune. Until he learned the truth about his inheritance.

Hakimi is one of the highest paid footballers in the world League 1With a monthly salary of more than one million euros. But he doesn’t have anything to his name.

Heba’s lawyers found that Hakimi He had, long ago, laid down all his winnings in his mother’s name. Property, bank accounts, cars…all in his mother’s name.

1

Hakimi’s wealth

Property, bank accounts, cars… The footballer put everything in his mother’s name, as he announced last week.

2

Your father’s gift

Ashraf Al-Hakimi’s mother, in exchange for the gift of your father

After it was announced that the footballer had put his wealth and assets in his mother’s name, it was her mother who raised her voice.

“My son did not notify me of his wealth transfer. If he took any action to protect himself, I am not aware of that,” he explained in an interview.Morocco global news“.





Read also

Martin Mina

To this, he added a phrase that caused controversy: “But… what’s the problem if it’s true? If my son doesn’t do that, he can’t get rid of that woman.”

The general comment on social media revolved around the phrase “that woman” because Hakimi’s mother did not mention the name of her son’s ex-partner.

Your father’s gift message

A 24-year-old woman went to the police station Val de Marne And the accused Ashraf Hakimi of assaulting her at home, on the outskirts of Paris, at the time when she was his wife Dubai with his two sons.

Then, in the face of such a complaint, Your father’s gift I decided to part with the football player. Now, he has spoken again on social networks and somehow indicated his future.

This new month will be full of abundant blessings, new opportunities, revitalizing energy, and prosperity. I choose to release all the energy that is no longer in my best interest. I embrace this new month with an open heart and a grateful spirit, trusting that the universe is aligning in my favor,” dictated the photo posted on Instagram. Actress Instagram.

At the same time, he uploaded a video of Paris, the city he would have gone to to collect his belongings to return to Spain, where he would settle with his children.

the an actress He sent a subliminal message by choosing Edith Piaf’s “Non, je ne regrette rien” for a video recording in Paris.

The words read: “No, absolutely nothing. No, I regret nothing.” […] You pay, you wipe, you forget. I don’t care about the past, I kindle a fire with my memories, my sorrows, my pleasures, I don’t need them anymore. Lovers swept away, with tremors, swept away forever. I’m starting from scratch.”