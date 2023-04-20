Barcelona continues its career and defeats Bolívar in the Libertadores Cup | football | sports

With nothing left and a lack of 12-step ineffectiveness, Barcelona beat Bolivar 2-1 in a duel in Group C of the Copa Libertadores.

The bullfighters were more dangerous in the first part of the match, but they collided with goalkeeper Carlos Lambi, the Bolivian goal saver in the 10th minute from a Christian Ortiz shot who announced the locals’ intention to play.

Barcelona worked the opposing field and it didn’t take long for them to have a new goal in the blue sky area. Francesco Federievski finished the goal and Lambie saved (13 minutes), after the rebound, Ortiz had no effectiveness and smashed the ball into an opposing defender.

The best minutes for Barcelona were in the Bolivian area, with a new shot from Fydriszewski, which deflected horizontally.

The persistence of the locals led to the goal in the 38th minute when Fernando Jaipur’s shot from outside the area put the bullfighters ahead.

In the last part, Barcelona managed to extend the advantage, but the pole missed a penalty kick in the 43rd minute.

The Canaries controlled the ball, but uncertainty against Lamb’s goal jeopardized their actions in the match. In the 67th minute, the locals conceded another penalty kick, which this time was missed by Gabriel Cortez.

One of the things that would have added to the advantage on the scoreboard, Fabian Bustos’ side saw the score equalized in action by Rony Fernandez, who stunned in the area to make it 1-1 in the 70th minute.

But Barcelona passed the blow and went on the attack again. Then the figure of Damian Diaz appeared, who won the last line and raised a cross inside the area to meet Jonathan Bowman, who, in an acrobatic act in the area, cut the ball (74 minutes) and made it 2-1. (Dr)