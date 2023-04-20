Dillon Brooks’ message to LeBron James after the Lakers lost to the Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs and Dillon Brooks didn’t hesitate to send LeBron James a message: ‘An old’.

And if you want to spice up this 2023 NBA Playoffs series, go for a high dose. Los Angeles Lakers Lost Match 2 of the first round vs Memphis Grizzlies And at the end of the game Dillon Brooks Did not hesitate to send a message to LeBron James: “An old”.

He is considered one of the players who heat up the opponents more than usual ‘prattle’Brooks began to tease the Lakers star by saying that “I wouldn’t mind taking on LeBron in a seven-game series. The legacy is there. It’s the first time we’re going back qualifiersKnocking him out right away in the first round will prove to us that we are good.”

but, LeBron James long answered. We can’t disrespect Dillon Brooks because he’s shooting. claimed ‘the king’ to NBA before the series begins Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2023 Qualifiers. Time for reconciliation? Nothing to watch…

“It’s old”: Brooks’ message against LeBron after Lakers loss

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies by 93 to 103 points on April 19, 2023, LeBron James and Dillon Brooks They had several face-to-face confrontations which resulted in Bronn insulting his classmate Ja Morant. It’s time for media attention and the question won’t take long.

After the trash talk against LeBron, Brooks was asked what he thinks of people who say he shouldn’t do it against the best players in the NBA. The letter against James came in 3, 2, 1: “I don’t care. He’s old. I pay bears. I don’t respect anyone until they come over and give me (a score of) 40.” no sooner said than done. The highest score achieved by a Lakers star against a Grizzlies player was on December 2, 2017, with 34 points when playing with him. Cleveland Cavaliers.