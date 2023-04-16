April 16, 2023

Santi Jimenez, surpassing Eredivisie goalscoring with another promise was also able to play for Mexico.

April 16, 2023

American striker GroningenAnd Ricardo PepeOn Saturday, he scored his 11th goal of the season, but couldn’t avoid losing 2-1 against United and uijc In the 29th round of the Eredivisie.

Striker product from FC Dallas He scored with a header on 67 minutes to make it 1-1, but he couldn’t avoid defeat as they held on. Groningen In the relegation places with four dates to end the campaign.


Ricardo Pepe wearing the Netherlands shirt

Ricardo Pepe defeats Santiago Jimenez

The sports rivalry between the United States and Mexico was present in the Dutch League, Ricardo Pepe He scored his eleventh goal of the season, beating the Mexican Santiago Jimenezwho currently has 10 goals with Feyenoord.

Top scorers in the Eredivisie

1

Xavi Simons (PSV)

14 goals

The PSV player shares the top of the scoring chart with Anastasios Douvikas of Utrecht.

2

Sidney van Hooydonk (Heriven)

13 goals

The Heereveen star is the second-highest goalscorer in soccer in the Netherlands.

3

Ricardo Pepe (Groningen)

11 goals

The American striker is tied for third place with Brian Broby (Ajax), Mohamed Kodos (Ajax) and Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar).

4

Santiago Jimenez (Feyenoord)

10 goals

On Sunday, the Mexican forward will seek to match or surpass Pepe and his teammates in a duel against Campour.

The end of the season will be very exciting Ricardo Pepe And Santiago Jimenez to show who finished the season with the most points. next to the American Groningen Will face: NEC, Go Ahead Eagles, Ajax, Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam in the last five dates.

while mexican Santiago Jimenez Feyenoord will face Cambuur, Utrecht, Excelsior, Go Ahead Eagles, Emine and Vitesse at the end of the 2022-23 Eredivisie season.

See also  Mickey Garcia surprised, and lost to Spaniard Sandor Martin by majority decision

