Nestor Cortez released the Jewels with a bitter end

Adrian Bonilla

It is absolutely normal in baseball for a pitcher to do a great job in a game without making a decision, or even more disappointingly, taking a loss.

Only Friday night, Nestor Curtis, Cuban-American pitcher for the New York Yankees, threw a gem from the mound and guess what, he walked out without a loss.

It sure is always put in the odds. Many shooters throughout history have witnessed this great performance but have been on limited teams offensively. However, this is not the case for the Yankees.

It is not new for the “bad” to dominate not win. What’s more, in This game vs. the Minnesota TwinsNestor Curtis added another seven-run walk with seven or more hits and no win.

You may be interested: Copan Doyle: Judging Yenier Kano-Louis Robert on 3 and 2! And it was launched in a big way in MLB 2023

The left hand was launched exactly to the space of seven divisions. He allowed five hits, two runs and no walks against Carlos Correa and company.

Like I mentioned, this isn’t the first time Curtis has hit seven home runs and then goes home and thinks why his teammates didn’t make it that day.

Nestor Cortes experienced the same situation in 2022

On July 14, 2022, the Surgidero de Patapano man worked seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds. There he knocked out four opponents and did not win.

But the first time, involving seven innings and seven or more strikeouts, occurred on May 9, 2022 when he faced the Texas Rangers.

You may be interested: Seunel Perez vs. Oscar Colas: Who won the Cuban duel? Experience or youth?

There, Nestor Cortes shot more, exactly seven episodes and a third, in addition, he fanned 11 competitors and clearly did not win.

Digging deeper into the numbers of “Nasty Nestor,” we find outstanding performances that could easily have added some games won to the overall record left.

Also in that performance in 2022 against the Seattle Mariners, he worked out six rings, beat out 10 competitors and didn’t add a run either.

This said data supports Cortes’ continued quality on the mound and explains the need for pitchers not to be evaluated by win-loss records in some cases.