Match summary Mazatlán FC vs Tijuana (1-2). Objectives

clean air for Xolos from Tijuana on his visit to Kraken StadiumWhere he won 2-1 Los Cañoneros de MazatlanThanks to two penalties he scored Peter CaneloHowever, the team Michael Herrera his dreams re.

in a duel Teams doomed to fail to Pay the fine Because they were last in the division table, the locals managed to get up, but in the end, controversy arose maximum penalty marked path VAR by referee Cesar Arturo RamosHe gave victory to the disciples louse.

The cheap penalties started…

Mazatlán FC didn’t play badly, but they couldn’t get away with it two partsfrom which visitors benefited, and they really are 13th place with 15 points.

The duel started with a good rhythm, and in the 12th minute, cinnamon Fell inside the area in play Facundo Almadaand scored the first penalty, scored by the frontier captain, at 13′, to put 0-1 for the Xolos.

Gunboats tried, and Andres Montano He shot a long shot on 23 minutes which was saved by the goalkeeper from below Jose Antonio Rodriguez.

Next was a draw localwhen the same mountain charged a Corner free kickthat converted Jair Diaz To beat Tonio Rodriguez and make it 1-1.

After the draw, the visitors wanted to get up and Joaquin Montenos He entered the area, and wanted to attend Lucas CavalliniAnd on the goal line came out the local goalkeeper, Ricardo Gutierrez.

Hand in the area and Tijuana’s goal

in the second half, Nicholas Benedetti He wanted to give Mazatlan the advantage, when in the 57th minute he got a clarified ball, but pass the ball too much, And he went to one side.

at 72 minutes, Miguel Sansores When did the ball fly? Edward Bellew He finds fault with the Xolos, and leaves her on Yuca, which severely injures him and missed opportunity.

Xolos hit back until 76′, when Carlos Valenzuela Hit the ball from below and it popped up Gutierrez to stop him.

at 77 minutes, Lucas Rodriguez He fired a shot that hit Omar MorenoThe ball went away, however Palazuelos bouquets Called out by the VAR, due to a possible hand penalty, which was set at 79′, which, at 81′, was scored cinnamon to make it 2-1.

in the last part, Nestor Glass He made a shot at 88′, deflecting it Rodriguez in another Salty leg.

Tijuana was able to increase the advantage to 92′, when Canelo moved ahead of Gutiérrez, and The goalkeeper saved him To avoid more targets.

