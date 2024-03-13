March 13, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Dodgers defeated the Giants with a Glasnow gem

The Dodgers defeated the Giants with a Glasnow gem

Cassandra Curtis March 13, 2024 2 min read

A set of Los Angeles Dodgers He was defeated in his final bid for Spring training to San Francisco Giants 6×4. In that duel Shohei Otani He hit his second home run of the preseason and led two teammates into the leadoff run.

With the aim of testing the formula that will be repeated on multiple occasions during the 2024 American League season, Dave Robertsmanager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, brought the Japanese along with him Mookie Betts And Freddie Freeman In the challenge.


However, the duel remained tied at zero until the end of the fifth inning and it was the Los Angeles Dodgers player who was to blame, Tyler Glasnow. The right-hander worked five innings and a third without allowing a hit. Meanwhile, he controlled eight hits with strikeouts and his earned run average dropped to 0.90. In this way, he achieved his first win of the spring with the Los Angeles organization.


You may be interested in: OFFICIAL: Dodgers lineup announced with LUXURY TRIDENT against San Francisco

The Dodgers took control of the game at the conclusion of the fifth inning. the future will Smith He hit his second home run of spring training with teammate Mookie Betts in trade. the next, Teoscar Hernandez Repeat the dose with Jason Heyward on the pads. Hernandez debuted as a home run hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani hit his second home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers

One entry later, at the conclusion of the sixth, Shohei Otani He hit the ball hard and like his teammates drove in two runs. For this reason, the score was expanded to 6 x 0 in favor of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

See also  Honduras defeats Costa Rica in Yankel and will play Curaçao in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.


What the Japanese couldn't predict was that his hitting would make the ultimate difference against their current rival: the San Francisco Giants. This team took advantage of the Angelenos' defensive deficiencies in the opener of the ninth inning and scored four runs to get close to the scoreboard, but it wasn't enough.

Shohei Ohtani was undoubtedly the main offensive figure in the game. The Asian hit 3-for-4, with two RBIs, his second home run and eight and nine RBIs. Additionally, it left his batting average at .579 and OPS at 1.075.

The victory, as mentioned at the beginning of the note, went to the right-handed Glasnow. while, John Rooney Rescue was observed Cody Stashak He was defeated.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Mexico National Team: This list will be in the UEFA Nations League final

March 12, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Lodeiro, an old acquaintance of Tigres, describes them as a great team

March 12, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

From the last Reynoso to the first Fossati: changes in Peru

March 12, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

The Dodgers defeated the Giants with a Glasnow gem

March 13, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

YouTube stops recommending content when you log out of the platform

March 13, 2024 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

The United States criticized the detention of opposition leaders by the Chavista regime: “It is a violation of the Barbados Agreement”

March 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

They filter Karol G's video that causes “problem” for Feid (+details)

March 13, 2024 Lane Skeldon