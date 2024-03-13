Fernando Gago will look for Chivas to close the gap against America

Argentinian Fernando Gagotrainer ChivasHe confirmed today, Tuesday, that he will propose an offensive match from the beginning to try to overcome the series of round-of-16 matches in the league. CONCACAF Champions Cup Against its biggest competitor, America.

“Obviously it was a game where we got a negative result. We should try to shorten the distance as quickly as possible. He explained in the press conference before the Mexican king’s visit to America, on Wednesday, in the return match.

At a conference where the Argentine was seen Upset and unwilling to talk about his continuity in Chivaswho is in danger after the poor results, Gago focused on highlighting that a comeback in the series against Aguilas, where his team was 0-3 down, would be a milestone in his management.

“We need goals. That's why we'll work mentally so we don't drop; physically, to keep up with everything, and in football, to try to impose our style on the pitch. It is undoubtedly an opportunity to reflect the momentHe added in the press conference, which lasted less than six minutes.

In the first leg of the round of 16 series America beat Chivas 0-3which left everything in his favor to secure his place in the quarter-finals on Wednesday at his home stadium Azteca.

The beating Guadalajara took at home Pressure on Spaniard Fernando Hierrothe team's sporting director, who is already being asked to leave Gago, who took the bench last January, but he has not found his way and in the last few matches he has suffered three consecutive defeats.

“It is a double requirement. We played two matches in which we did not get results, but the road is long. We have to continue. Tomorrow's match is a decisive match and we have to play to avoid being eliminated.“, said the former Real Madrid player.

The winner of this series will face the winner of the series between New England Revolution From MLS and Alagelins Costa Rica, a duel that ended 4-0 in favor of the Americans.