Cavani and a controversial message to Diego Alonso after the half-time defeat

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/29/2022 07:46:55

Regardless of the fact that Uruguay national team You still have a chance to qualify Round of 16 affiliate Qatar World Cup 2022It seems that loss to Portugal The South American team was left very impressed, and the last one Group H.

After the match in which Charas lost 2-0 against the Portuguese, Edinson CavanumberYu Controversial statement about Diego AlonsoAnd the Uruguay team strategist.

In the mixed zone they asked the Valencia player about it Why can’t you go back to the situation in Uruguay? In the World Cup, where he had barely accumulated one unit yet A draw against South Korea.

“You have to ask Alonso that. Ask himCavani told the media that he would be able to talk to you more tactically about what could happen. teledoce In a very serious tone.

“The fact that There is still a bitter taste to lose, knowing we have potential amazingAnd the To be able to give more. “Leaving points like this, which end up being costly, losing points in a World Cup is a very complicated thing that leaves you with a bitter aftertaste.”

‘We didn’t come out to win’

Another player who spoke about what happened against the Portuguese was Josema Jimenezwho highlighted that the team did not jump onto the field looking for the three points and lamented not capitalizing on the potential of the selected Charrúas.

The same thing happened in the first match. We didn’t come out to winWe got into it somewhat questionably with our football, the game that we have, which sometimes, no matter how hard it is for us, is right there. It’s one aspect that we still haven’t fully exploited in the matches. There is still bitterness because we have a great team and great players We will not leave. We don’t contribute to the football we already have. it’s a shame“, He said.