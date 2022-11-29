November 29, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Cavani and a controversial message to Diego Alonso after the half-time defeat

Cavani and a controversial message to Diego Alonso after the half-time defeat

Cassandra Curtis November 29, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City /

Regardless of the fact that Uruguay national team You still have a chance to qualify Round of 16 affiliate Qatar World Cup 2022It seems that loss to Portugal The South American team was left very impressed, and the last one Group H.

After the match in which Charas lost 2-0 against the Portuguese, Edinson CavanumberYu Controversial statement about Diego AlonsoAnd the Uruguay team strategist.

In the mixed zone they asked the Valencia player about it Why can’t you go back to the situation in Uruguay? In the World Cup, where he had barely accumulated one unit yet A draw against South Korea.

“You have to ask Alonso that. Ask himCavani told the media that he would be able to talk to you more tactically about what could happen. teledoce In a very serious tone.

“The fact that There is still a bitter taste to lose, knowing we have potential amazingAnd the To be able to give more. “Leaving points like this, which end up being costly, losing points in a World Cup is a very complicated thing that leaves you with a bitter aftertaste.”

‘We didn’t come out to win’

Another player who spoke about what happened against the Portuguese was Josema Jimenezwho highlighted that the team did not jump onto the field looking for the three points and lamented not capitalizing on the potential of the selected Charrúas.

The same thing happened in the first match. We didn’t come out to winWe got into it somewhat questionably with our football, the game that we have, which sometimes, no matter how hard it is for us, is right there. It’s one aspect that we still haven’t fully exploited in the matches. There is still bitterness because we have a great team and great players We will not leave. We don’t contribute to the football we already have. it’s a shame“, He said.

See also  Want him on the Portland Trail Blazers? Damien Lillard and his controversial post with Kevin Durant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Houston Astros are acquiring outfielder Jose Abreu for a 3-year contract

November 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

FIFA removes a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal-Uruguay match. Why?

November 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Great match! Serbia and Cameroon draw three goals and are still alive in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

November 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

5 min read

Machiavelli, creator of political science – music and books – culture

November 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Cavani and a controversial message to Diego Alonso after the half-time defeat

November 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

The Chinese regime has protected Beijing and Shanghai after the unprecedented protests against the ‘zero COVID’ policy

November 29, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Take a lot of air before you see what El Puma Rodriguez’s youngest daughter, Genesis, looked like as a baby

November 29, 2022 Lane Skeldon