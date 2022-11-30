Historic catch! Said Martinez will be in front of Lionel Messi and under the leadership of the first referee in the World Cup.

2022-11-29

Honduran referee Said Martinez continues to expand his story in the current edition of Qatar 2022, as he was once again named by FIFA in this competition.

Martinez adds two more new appointments to the sporting event and will be ahead of Messi and under Stephanie Frappart, the first referee to direct at a World Cup.

Qatar 2022: The teams that decided their passes to the round of 16, passes and struggle to become the top scorer in the tournament are burning

And the El Karacho whistle will again be the fourth referee in the decisive match between the selection of Argentina and Poland, the match corresponding to the third date of Group C.

The duel between the Argentines and the Poles will be at Stadium 974 in the city of Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar, starting at 1:00 pm (Honduras time), and it is very important because both of the favorite teams are in their key, seeking to pass it to the round of 16.

Martinez will be accompanied by the shortlist of judges from the Netherlands consisting of Danny Makley, Hessel Stegstra and Jan de Vries.