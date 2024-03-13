When is it, qualifying teams, pots, format, and more

(CNN in Spanish) — The eight best teams in the 2023/2024 Champions League have already been determined and now it's time for the draw to determine the duels in the quarter-finals of the competition.

This drawing will take place on Friday, March 15th. Below, we give you all the details you need to know about this topic.

Teams qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Of the eight classified, Manchester city And Paris Saint-Germain They were comfortably the top clubs thanks to wins by four (Man City 6-2 FC Copenhagen) and three goals (Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Real Sociedad) on aggregate.

while, Bayern Munich And Barcelona They achieved victories by two goals each in aggregate to qualify for the quarter-finals: Bayern 3-1 Lazio, Barcelona 4-2 Napoli.

For this part, real madrid And Arsenal, two of the biggest favorites to win the tournament, faced greater obstacles to progress, but they ended up achieving the goal. It was the London team that struggled the most to reach the quarter-finals, finishing victorious on penalties. The overall result was Real Madrid 2-1, Red Bull Leipzig and Arsenal 1-1, Porto.

Finally, confrontations Borussia Dortmund / Eindhoven And Atletico Madrid / Inter Milan They are the last to qualify for the quarter-finals with their victory on Wednesday in the return matches.

When and what time?

The drawing It will take place on Friday 15 March at the home of European football in Nyon, Switzerland.

It will start at 12:00 PM CET. In other countries, this will be the start time:

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 8 am.

Mexico City, Mexico: 5 a.m.

Bogota, Colombia: 6 am.

Madrid, Spain: 12 noon.

Where do you see?

According to the European Football Association (UEFA), the body responsible for organizing the Champions League, the draw can be watched live on its page. web page.

Likewise, the draw can be followed live on the UEFA YouTube channel, as happened with… Previous withdrawals From this tournament.

Draw (or draw) a figure

First, it must be noted that three draws will be held on Friday, March 15: the quarter-finals, the semi-finals, and the final. But let's take it easy, it's simpler than it seems.

Quarter-finals

It is the first draw that will be held on Friday. The format is as follows:

The names of the eight qualifying teams are placed on eight balls and placed in a large central cylinder.

The first ball drawn from the pot in the first quarter-final game will be played against the second team drawn from the pot.

Thus: the third and fourth balls will be the second quarter-final duel; The fifth and third confrontation. The seventh and eighth balls will determine the final key of this stage.

It should be noted that the first ball out in each key will determine which club will play the first leg at home.

For example, if Real Madrid's ball goes out and then Barcelona's ball goes out, the quarter-final match will be between Real Madrid and Real Madrid. Barcelona's first leg will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, while the return match will be held at Camp Nou.

Semi-finals

Although we will not yet be able to rank the teams at this stage, the semi-final draw will take place. how?

In a large drum, four balls will be placed with the following written on them: “Winner of Quarter-Final 1”, “Winner of Quarter-Final 2”, “Winner of Quarter-Final 3” and “Winner of Quarter-Final 4”.

They are shuffled at the drum and the same process is followed as in the quarterfinals: the first drawn ball will play against the second, while the third drawn ball will play against the fourth drawn.

Likewise, the first ball out in each key will determine which club will play the home leg.

For example, if 'Quarter-Final 3 Winner' is bowled first and then 'Quarter-Final 1 Winner' is bowled, the first leg will be at the home of the club that wins the main treble and the second leg will be at the home of the team that wins one of the quarter-finals.

last

There's no more here: the two semi-final winners will play the final. But “for administrative reasons, a third draw will be held to determine the host team in the final,” says UEFA.