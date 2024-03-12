Mexico National Team: This list will be in the UEFA Nations League final

In the next few days Mexico national team He will announce the list of players he will be with The last four From the League of Nations CONCACAF They will face Panama in the semi-finals of the tournament, which was deprived of the tricolor in the first two editions.

he Jimmy He decided not to complicate his life and preferred to contact ordinary people, the vast majority of whom had been with him since his training period at the institute. Gold cupregardless of the fact that there are currently players who are having better times than many of the players on the list.

There is no surprise on the list, and there is no player who has not previously been called up by Lozano, although he had his sights set on… Jonathan dos Santos And Victor Guzman Of Chivas in midfield, none of them have been able to get past Lozano's final cut, and the one who returns to the call is him Carlos Rodriguez.

Lozano preferred to take advantage of his opportunity with elements such as: Luis Romo Which is not going well with Rayados and others like him jorge Sanchez, Who does not spend many minutes in Porto, Portugal.

Julio Gonzalez will be the third goalkeeper

The only surprise is that the Pumas goalkeeper, Julio Gonzalez He will be the team's third goalkeeper Mexican national teamBecause he already won the match Antonio RodriguezWho spent some time injured and missed several matches Mexican League With Zulus.

Julio has already been called before AbundanceBecause sometimes he called him to be the fourth goalkeeper in some emphasis, and now he can boast that he has stepped up and become the third.

The other two goalkeepers won't be a surprise because they will be Guillermo Ochoa And Luis Malagon, and from these two goalkeepers will emerge the starting goalkeeper for the semi-final series against the Canaleros.

Raul Jimenez will not be on the list

fact that Raul Jimenez He is coming back from his hamstring injury Jaime Lozano He decided not to be included in the final roster, knowing he had not played in over a month.

Up front, without Raul, they will be like that Henry Martin And Santiago Jimenezwho will be fighting over the previous days for ownership, in addition to the fact that Julián Quiñones is also there to fill this position.

