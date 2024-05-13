Four-light traffic lights and other traffic rules that could change with the arrival of autonomous vehicles

Researchers are studying the impact of self-driving vehicles on traffic systems. (picture information)

Innovation in the field Self-driving vehicles This could lead to major changes to traffic regulations, including the introduction of a fourth white traffic light or even eliminating the need for traffic lights altogether.

Researchers in North Carolina State University And from University of Michigan They explore the possibilities of this new era of mobility that may be closer than we think, according to information provided before Fox News.

Associate Professor of Engineering Ali Hajbabaythe follower North Carolina State Universitynext to Henry LiuProfessor of Civil Engineering at University of Michiganis at the forefront of these investigations.

Advances in artificial intelligence could accelerate the adaptation of roads to autonomous vehicles. (Reuters/Ilya Novellaj)

Hajibabay Imagine the scenario Where, in addition to the well-known red, yellow and green lights, a white light will be introduced indicating that control of the intersection is in the hands of the driver. Self-driving vehicles. “When we reach an intersection, we stop if it is red, and go if it is green“It is to explain Hajibabay to Associated Press (AFP), “But if the white light is active, just follow the car in front of you.”

On the other side, Leo It is believed that the changes could be implemented sooner than expected, taking into account the accelerating progress of artificial intelligence. “The pace of progress in AI is very fast, and I believe it is coming“, pointed to AP.

This vision is supported in part by a grant from United States Department of Transportationunder the bipartisan infrastructure bill, aims to test traffic signal changes in real time using speed and location data from cars.

Most traffic lights do not take into account current traffic flow, indicating a need for modernization. (Rob Schumacher/USA Today Network/Reuters)

The university is leading a pilot program in suburban Detroit, Birmingham, where traffic lights currently operate at a fixed timer without making adjustments based on traffic flow. “The nice thing about this is that you don’t have to do anything to the infrastructure“, highlighted LeoAdding, “The data does not come from the infrastructure. “They come from car companies.”

This innovative approach highlights an important challenge nationwide: more than half of traffic signals do not take into account congestion or lighter-than-usual traffic, such as in the middle of the night, requiring cities to make improvements with complex and expensive traffic control solutions. More efficient.

The history of traffic lights has evolved little since their first appearance in cleveland In 1914, with the initial introduction of red, green, and later yellow lights. In this way, this represents potential change One of the most important innovations in more than a century.

A fourth traffic light is proposed to indicate autonomous control at intersections. (picture information)

At the same time, though Fully autonomous vehicles Not yet commercially available, like companies Tesla, Mercedes, G m., strongholdwith Waymoan independent ride-sharing service owned by the parent company of Google, the alphabetbridging the gap towards this new reality.

Sandy carbspokesman WaymoHe stressed the importance of considering diverse perspectives and solutions at this early stage of development Self-driving vehiclesHe warned against rushing into specific investments in these vehicles, which may be premature or even unnecessary.

Carp It highlighted that its cars are already operating without a fourth light in selected cities such as Angels, Phoenix, Austin, Texas And San Franciscodemonstrating the feasibility of alternative traffic systems adapted to Self-driving vehicles.