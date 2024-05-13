The exact location where the winning $215 million Powerball ticket was sold | United States nnda nnlt | mix up

A person’s dream of becoming a millionaire came true on May 6, 2024 after He wins Powerball jackpot of $215 million, but unlike ordinary players, he did not choose a group according to his criteria or a gang, but instead used the Quick Pick option; That is, the system chose everything randomly. Because luck has played in their favor, many people seek to know the location of the place where they bought the ticket, perhaps thinking about going to that institution so that the same luck passes to them. In the following lines, we will detail it for you.

Before we point out that the lucky winner of this millionaire amount has two options to receive his prize: 1) in cash, which significantly reduces the number to 100.1 million US dollars, or 2) in 30 annual payments amounting to 214.9 million US dollars, the latter divided into one immediate and another 29 each. general. It should be noted that both alternatives are pre-tax.

Powerball lottery tickets are photographed inside a store in Homestead, Florida, on July 19, 2023 (Photo: AFP)

Where was the winning $215 million PowerBall ticket sold?

After the drawing, he learned that the winner of the $215 million Powerball prize was from Florida. There was no further information. But as the days passed, the exact place where this person got the ticket that made him a millionaire became known. This is a Publix chain store, located in 9050 Biscayne Blvdin Miami Shores, a town in Miami-Dade County.

Publix Super Markets, Inc. It is an American supermarket chain that has been in operation since 1930. Its first location was founded in Winter Haven by George W. Jenkins. Currently, it is headquartered in Lakeland, also in Florida.

Publix, the store where the third winning Powerball ticket of 2024 was purchased (Image: Google Maps)

What are the winning numbers for POWERBALL on May 6, 2024?

Winning numbers in the draw Arsenal May 6, 2024 He was: 7, 23, 24, 56, 60 and 25which was sold at a Publix store through Quick Pick, which is nothing more than random.

The lucky person must claim their prize within 180 and 365 days from the draw date, depending on where the ticket was purchased.

These are the winning numbers for May 6, 2024 that made a Florida person a millionaire (Image: Powerball)

Third Powerball jackpot so far in 2024

2024 has started on a winning streak, as there are already three Powerball jackpot winners. When did the other two prizes come out and where were the tickets purchased?

January 1. The $842 million Powerball jackpot has been launched in Michigan.

Tickets were sold at the Food Castle, located at 3035 East Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc, an hour north of Detroit, Michigan.

April 6. Cheng Saephan won $1.3 billion with Powerball. But when they decided to collect cash, they handed him taxes averaging $422 million.

The ticket was purchased at the Plaid Pantry grocery store in Oregon, located at 6060 NE Columbia Boulevard.

A woman buys a Powerball lottery ticket at a convenience store in Washington, D.C., January 7, 2016 (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP)

Arsenal data